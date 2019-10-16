VWCT to hold auditions for upcoming play

VW independent/submitted information

On Sunday, October 20, and Monday, October 21, Van Wert Civic Theatre and director Jonathan Hodges will be holding auditions for the comedy drama Making God Laugh, a play by Sean Grennan.

Auditions will begin at 7 p.m. both days at the theatre, 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert.

The show follows one typical American family over the course of 30 years’ worth of holidays. Parents and their grown children all return home where they share their plans and dreams as old family traditions are trotted out and ancient tensions flare. Hodges needs three men for the roles of the father and two sons, and two women to play the mother and daughter.

VWCT is an all-volunteer organization and welcomes anyone, regardless of experience, to audition for this show. Dates of the performances for Making God Laugh are December 5-8 and 12-15. Visit the Civic Theatre website at www.vwct.org for more information.