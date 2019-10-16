Timothy Charles Kohnen

Timothy Charles “Buck“ Kohnen, 61, of Celina, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, in the Emergency Room at Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater.

He was born August 27, 1958, in Celina, to Norbert J. and Mary Evelyn (Meier) Kohnen, who both preceded him in death. On July 19, 2019, he married the former Tracy (Taylor) Lautzenheiser, who survives.

Other survivors include six children, Corey Lee Kohnen of San Clemente, California, Jonathon Ray Kohnen of Celina, Wesley Eugene Kohnen of Rockford, and Lindsey Nicole Kohnen Fullenkamp, Taylor Lynn Lautzenheiser, and Ryan James Lautzenheiser, all of Celina; his siblings, Karen (Kirk) Habegger of Decatur, Indiana, Marilyn Reser of Lima, and Patricia (Tom) McDermitt and Ronald Kohnen, both of Celina; and 10 grandchildren.

A sister-in-law, Karen Kohnen, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, with Pastor Mick Whistler officiating.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Friday, October 18, and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.