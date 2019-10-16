Soccer: Van Wert, Lincolnview fall

Van Wert independent sports

Soccer season came to an end on Wednesday for the Van Wert Lady Cougars and the Lincolnview Lancers.

St. Marys Memorial 9 Van Wert 0

ST. MARYS — The No. 4 seed Lady Riders (13-3-3) topped No. 9 seed Van Wert 9-0 in the Division II sectional semifinals at Roughrider Field.

Van Wert finished with a record of 1-13-2, while St. Marys advanced to Saturday’s sectional championship game against Bath.

Spencerville 2 Lincolnview 1 (overtime)

SPENCERVILLE — A penalty kick in sudden death overtime gave No. 9 seed Spencerville a 2-1 win over No. 10 seed Lincolnview in the Division III sectional semifinals on Wednesday.

Clayton Leeth scored Lincolnview’s goal with an assist by Landon Moody.

The Lancers ended the season with a record of 3-13-2, while the Bearcats will face No. 2 seed Kalida in the sectional championship game on Saturday.