Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 8

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

We are heading down the home stretch of the 2019 high school football regular season and some interesting area games are on tap this Friday night, including one in the Northwest Conference and a couple in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

Last week, I posted my second straight 17-3 record, which boosted my season total to 117-40, or 75 percent. However, I was outdueled by Kirk Berryman, who posted a great 18-2 record, which brings the overall record of the guest selectors to 109-47, or 70 percent.

We both missed on Defiance/Celina and Tinora/Edgerton. The difference was Kenton-Van Wert. I went with the Cougars and Berryman chose Kenton.

This week’s guest selector is Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen. Out of 20 days, we differ on just two.

Games of the Week

Dave Bowen

Van Wert (3-4) at Elida (0-7)

Elida’s 0-7 record is a little deceiving, because the Bulldogs could could have had three or four wins by now. Four of their losses have come by one, six, four and eight points. This is a more competitive football team than some people may realize.

Even so, I like Van Wert’s chances in this one, which is the final road game of the year for the Cougars.

Bowen said “This is an easy pick as the Cougs will roll at Elida and look to achieve the goal of a winning season and slim, yet possible playoff berth–go Van Wert County!”

Truxell: Van Wert; Bowen: Van Wert

Ada (2-5) at Crestview (3-4)

Each team has lost two straight entering this one. Ada can score, but the Bulldogs have struggled at times on defense.

I think the Knights will get back on the winning track, and Bowen agrees.

“My Knights will bounce back after a couple of tough weeks,” Bowen stated. “A big win over the Bulldogs which will enable us to create positive momentum and strive to reach the playoffs!”

Truxell: Crestview; Bowen: Crestview

Spencerville (5-2) at Columbus Grove (4-3)

Bowen believes this is the marquee game in the NWC this week and it hard to argue that point. He also said both teams are well coached and fundamentally sound, which is correct as well.

We agree this should be a tight one, but we disagree on which team will win. Bowen is going with Columbus Grove at home, while I’m picking Spencerville.

Truxell: Spencerville; Bowen: Columbus Grove

Parkway (2-5) at Delphos St. John’s (1-6)

The very astute Bowen said this is a big game for two teams searching for success. Both have not won since early September.

Admittedly, I’ve gone back and forth on this one. My initial thought was to go with the Blue Jays at home, so I’ll stick with that. Bowen thinks the Panthers will win and he very well may be correct with that prediction.

Truxell: Delphos St. John’s; Bowen: Parkway

Coldwater (7-0) at Anna (6-1)

It’s a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 5 ranked teams in Division VI. Normally it’s not a good idea to bet against a home team in the MAC, but both of us believe the Cavaliers will emerge 8-0.

Truxell: Coldwater; Bowen: Coldwater

Minster (6-1) at Marion Local (6-1)

Another MAC dandy, with the Division VII No. 1 Flyers hosting Division VI No. 7 Minster.

I have to admit, I thought about picking Minster in this one, but I’m going to stick with the home team.

Bowen noted that Marion Local needs a win to keep pace with Coldwater and he said Minster needs the win to “mix up the soup” and create even more storylines heading into Week No. 9. In the end, he’s going with Marion Local in a fun one.

Truxell: Marion Local; Bowen: Marion Local

Best of the Rest

WBL

Defiance (2-5) at Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1)

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; Bowen: Ottawa-Glandorf

Bath (2-5) at St. Marys Memorial (5-2)

Truxell: St. Marys Memorial; Bowen: St. Marys Memorial

Shawnee (3-4) at Kenton (5-2)

Truxell: Kenton; Bowen: Kenton

Celina (3-4) at Wapakoneta (6-1)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Bowen: Wapakoneta

NWC

Delphos Jefferson (1-6) at Bluffton (3-4)

Truxell: Bluffton; Bowen: Bluffton

Allen East (6-1) at Paulding (3-4)

Truxell; Allen East; Bowen: Allen East

GMC

Edgerton (5-2) at Antwerp (0-7)

Truxell: Edgerton; Bowen: Edgerton

Hicksville (3-4) at Tinora (5-2)

Truxell: Tinora; Bowen: Tinora

Fairview (6-1) at Ayersville (1-6)

Truxell: Fairview; Bowen: Ayersville

MAC

Fort Recovery (2-5) at St. Henry (1-6)

Truxell: Fort Recovery; Bowen: Fort Recovery

Versailles (3-4) at New Bremen (5-2)

Truxell: New Bremen; Bowen: New Bremen

TRAC

Toledo St. Francis DeSales (5-2) at Lima Sr. (3-4)

Truxell: St. Francis DeSales; Bowen: St. Francis DeSales

Non-conference

Dayton Jefferson (1-4) at Wayne Trace (3-4)

Truxell: Wayne Trace; Bowen: Wayne Trace

Lima Central Catholic (6-1) at Shelby (5-2)

Truxell: Lima Central Catholic; Bowen: Lima Central Catholic

If you would like to be a guest selector, email sports@thevwindependent.com.