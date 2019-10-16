New ArtReach instructor on board

ArtReach returns! Our popular after-school art program will resume November 5 after a hiatus while we looked for a new instructor after Diane Bendele’s retirement. We’re excited to announce our new candidate, professional artist and art educator Gabriel Yahl of Spencerville.

Gabriel obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from prestigious the Columbus College of Art & Design in fine art. Gabriel has worked as a painting, cartooning, and art instructor at CCAD, in addition to a sculpture lab assistant. He has 10-plus years of painting experience and has worked with children in varying scenarios, including 4-H and camp counseling. He has also worked at galleries and the Columbus Museum of Art. We are looking forward to being able to provide area young artists with a creative outlet. Please contact the art center to sign up for this dynamic program!

The 42nd annual Photography Exhibit is on view through October 27. With approximately 150 photographs, most of which are for sale, this exhibit offers a great opportunity to purchase for the upcoming holidays.

We are ghoulishly excited to be part of the Downtown Trick or Treat loop on October 26, 10 a.m. – noon. We will be handing out free, free, free spooky craft kits (first come first serve). Take your kit home or finish it here. We’ll have creepy artists on hand to help you, serving fresh popcorn and cider.

Winner of the Van Wert County Foundation Award: “Not Coming Down” by Corina Colvin of Findlay.

Our next exhibit coming up (one of our favs) is the annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale. This is a fun, low-key exhibit which arrives just in time for the holiday shopping season. Check-in date is November 1 and 2 for amateur or pro artists over 18 years of age. Check out our website or give us a call for an entry form.

Did you know we provide custom designed art, craft and creative classes for private groups? What do you want to make? Give us a call and we will brainstorm your next gathering.

Watercolor Class: Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

ArtNight: Every Thursday 6-9 p.m. Free. Artist/instructors on hand to help with your project.

The gift season is approaching and we are seeking new artists! Open year-round, the gift corner at the Wassenberg will be stocking for the holiday season. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.