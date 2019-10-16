Drug testing, Eggerss Stadium topics for VW Board of Ed.

Van Wert City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton talks updates the board on renovations to Eggerss Stadium. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

It appears random drug testing will not be implemented at Van Wert High School at this time.

During Wednesday night’s Van Wert City Board of Education meeting, VWHS Principal Bob Priest told the board that, after researching drug testing, he has changed his stance on the testing.

“I started my research with the idea that I thought this would be a worthy cause, but quite simply, the research doesn’t support that,” Priest said. “What the research does show is exactly what our strategic plan creates — that we are creating very meaningful relationships with students and creating a positive culture.”

“That will actually have a stronger impact on influencing students not to try or stay with illicit drug use, rather than drug testing,” Priest added.

The VWHS principal also said he believes some students would take their chances with random drug testing, and he told the board he doesn’t see drug testing as a deterrent.

He also said at some point during the school year, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit may do a sweep of the school.

After Van Wert resident Kent McMillen addressed the board about what he feels is a lack of progress on renovations to Eggerss Stadium, Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton gave board members an update on future plans for the stadium, plus the possible addition of a baseball-softball complex at the current high school. More details are expected to be revealed at future meetings.

Naming rights are a part of the project and the Benson Group has been retained to determine if enough financial support exists for the proposal.

“I think we’ve made it perfectly clear that we don’t have the money or the funds to support these facilities at this time, so that’s what Howard (Benson) is going to do, is find out where that money’s going to come from so we can get this project off the ground,” Clifton said.

“We’re certainly not going to rush this, because we don’t want to make any critical mistakes with respect to our financial requests,” Clifton added. “I know we’re not moving as fast as what people would like, but at the same time we’re trying to make sure we do this right.”

Clifton also updated the board on Tuesday’s state-mandated safety evacuation drill (see story below).

During her report to the board, Superintendent Vicki Brunn talked about results of the district’s latest report card, which included improvements in several areas. Overall, the district received a grade of “C” on the annual report card.

During a brief presentation, Van Wert High School Athletic Director Trent Temple told board members about a plan to streamline ticket sales, including a future option to buy reserved seat tickets online. He also said season passes for winter sports will be available during the third quarter of Van Wert’s two remaining home football games.

Senior government student Allison Morrow invited the board to attend the upcoming mayoral forum featuring candidates Don Farmer, Joe Jared, and Ken Markward. The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 21, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Wednesday’s meeting was the final one for interim treasurer Diane Eutsler and it was the first day for new treasurer Michelle Mawer. Board members thanked Eutsler for stepping in after the resignation of Mike Ruen.

The board approved a number of supplemental coaching contracts for the upcoming winter sports season, including Brandon Miller, boys varsity basketball assistant; Josiah Poletta, boys JV basketball; Jeff Hood, boys freshman basketball; Kerry Koontz, boys eighth grade basketball; Nate Hoverman, boys seventh grade basketball; Jared Loughrie and Troy Hoffman, girls varsity basketball assistants; Danica Hicks, girls eighth grade basketball; Eli Alvarez, girls seventh grade basketball; Seth Blackmore, boys varsity bowling; Kevin Decker, girls varsity bowling; Stan Blanden, girls bowling assistant; Ben Collins, wrestling; Mark Collins, Austin McIntosh, Tommy Arnett, Colten Royer, assistant wresling; Terrin Contreras, Brad Allmandinger, middle school wrestling; Megan Hurless, varsity swimming; Martha Martin, Keith Rydell, swimming assistants, and Samantha Fleming, basketball cheerleading.

Hoverman, Kim Laudick, and Rachel Dickman were approved as volunteer indoor track coaches and Chris Health was approved as a volunteer middle school wrestling coach.

Board members also approved a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreement with American Paint Recyclers.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.