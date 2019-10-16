The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

Crestview spikes Perry

Laci McCoy sends the ball across the net during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional semifinal volleyball game against Perry. The Lady Knights won in dominating fashion, 25-6, 25-5 and 25-9. Bailey Gregory had eight aces, Lexi Gregory and McCoy each had nine kills, while Maddy Lamb finished with 31 assists. Crestview (20-3) will face Parkway in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. sectional championship match at St. Henry. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

POSTED: 10/16/19 at 3:58 am. FILED UNDER: Sports