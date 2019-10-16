Crestview spikes Perry

Laci McCoy sends the ball across the net during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional semifinal volleyball game against Perry. The Lady Knights won in dominating fashion, 25-6, 25-5 and 25-9. Bailey Gregory had eight aces, Lexi Gregory and McCoy each had nine kills, while Maddy Lamb finished with 31 assists. Crestview (20-3) will face Parkway in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. sectional championship match at St. Henry. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent