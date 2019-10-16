Church planning Trunk or Treat event

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church, corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, will host its yearly Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m.-noon, in the city parking lot across from the church.

Vehicles will need to be in place by 9:30 a.m. and plan for more than 500 children to visit them and their treats. The event will include a morning of games, fun, food, and fellowship. Families can bring their children in costume for some fun and, as always, treats.

Central Avenue, from Jefferson to Washington streets, will be closed from 9 a.m.-noon for the event.

For more information, contact Teresa Shaffer at 419.238.0631, extension 307.