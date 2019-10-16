1st Federal pledges…

First Federal Savings & Loan of Van Wert recently made a pledge to the Business Development Corporation’s Accelerate Van Wert — a strategic economic growth initiative designed to address three specific challenges facing the Van Wert County economy. Those who would like to learn more about this initiative can contact Andy Czajkowski at andy@statewideford.com. Shown presenting a check to the BDC’s Michele Purmort-Mooney is First Federal President Brian Renner. photo provided