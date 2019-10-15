Salute to Small Business luncheon planned

VW independent/submitted information

Where do you like to shop, eat, or spend your money locally? Join the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce in honoring Van Wert County favorites at the 14th annual Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday, November 21, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Willow Bend Country Club.

Shown are category winners from the 2018 Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon. VW independent file photo

The Chamber will spotlight businesses built on an entrepreneurial spirit that play a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy. A business’ nomination is a tribute to its leadership and employees. The chamber will recognize the following seven categories:

Spirit of Entrepreneurship

An individual or business that demonstrates initiative, resourcefulness, perseverance and profitability.

Charitable Non-Profit

A substantiated history of an established Charitable Non-Profit organization with a volunteer Board of Trustees or governing body that demonstrates sound business practices, innovation and leadership in offering human services within the Van Wert community.

Service Industry Showcase

An established business in the service industry such as insurance, legal services or contracting that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Retail Champion

An established retail business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Palate Pleaser

An established food service or restaurant business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Community Champion

An established small business or business owner that has exhibited over time exemplary service to our community to strengthen Van Wert County and to improve the lives of our residents.

“For the last 14 years we have been honored to support this event that recognizes the pivotal role that small businesses play in Van Wert County,” said Pat Ryan, senior vice president/Van Wert city president at Citizens National Bank. “Small business owners support our youth, the arts, and employ our friends and family. These local entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy.”

Schultz Huber and Associates joins Citizens National bank as a co-sponsor of this year’s program.

The deadline to register for the luncheon is Wednesday, November 13. Visit www.vanwertchamber.com or contact the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 for more information or to attend.