Law Enforcement 10/15/19

Van Wert Police

October 7, 4:35 p.m. — Paul E. Lindeman, 46, of Fort Jennings, was summoned for a nuisance ordinance violation into Van Wert Municipal Court.

October 7, 12:53 p.m. — Clarissa A. Dull, 31, of 126 E. Third St., was served with an affidavit from Van Wert Municipal Court.

October 5, 11:10 p.m. — Heather Sue Replogle, 34, of 309 N. Race St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), endangering children, and an open container violation as a result of a fight report at Quail Run Apartments, 639 N. Franklin St.

October 5, 7:51 p.m. — Nicholas D. Gardner, 33, of 514 George St., was cited for OVI and no operator’s license following a traffic stop near the intersection of George and Lynn streets.

October 4, 11:05 a.m. — Kelli Jo Knapke, 58, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 26, was cited for criminal trespass.

October 6, 8:13 p.m. — Tyler A. Coby, 24, of Spencerville, was served with a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant while in the 100 block of East Second Street.

October 2, 1:07 a.m. — Austin M. Nickols, 20, of 308 W. Maple Ave., was cited for underage consumption, while Christopher G. Klewer, 20, of Haviland, was cited for underage possession of alcohol and underage consumption while both were in the 300 block of East Jackson Street.

September 29, 8:53 p.m. — Lori A. Webster, 58, of 208 E. Sycamore St., was cited for domestic violence as a result of an altercation at her residence.