Richard Fickert

Richard “Dick” Fickert, 76, of Rockford, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 12, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill, where he had been a patient.

He was born September 9, 1943, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Roma “Red” and Helen (Case) Fickert, who both preceded him in death. On August 21, 1965, he married the former Virginia “Gini” Hofmann, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include a son, Ron (Sherry) Fickert of Houston (Ohio); three grandsons; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Dianne (Alan) Schott of Willshire and Karen (Rob) Egley of Decatur, Indiana; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A son, Todd Fickert, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Celina, with the Rev. Dr. Jeff Gramza officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, with graveside military honors rendered by the Eichar-DeCurtins Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5713 in Celina.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association or to State of the Heart Hospice, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

