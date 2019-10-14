On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Please note that WKSD is contractually bound to carry Friday night’s Ohio State/Northwestern game.

Friday, October 18

WKSD – Ohio State at Northwestern, 7 p.m. pregame, 8:30 p.m. kickoff

WERT – Van Wert at Elida, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, October 19

WERT – Toledo Rockets at Ball State, 12:30 p.m. pregame, 2 p.m. kickoff