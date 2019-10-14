Marriage license apps available online

VW independent/submitted information

Couples who are planning to get married within 60 days now have the option of starting their marriage license application’s online.

Prior to visiting Van Wert County Probate Court, both parties will need to complete their portion of the online application. Once the online portion is complete, a confirmation number will be given and will need to be presented to the clerk’s office when the parties appear to complete the application process.

The option of starting the process at the clerk’s office is still available, while those who choose the online option will be able to answer the application questions at a time and place convenient to them, and also expect less of a waiting time at the court.

Van Wert County Probate Court is located at 108 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For additional information about marriage license requirements and how to complete a marriage application online, visit the Probate Court’s webpage at www.vanwertcounty.org. The court was able to fund this project with technology grant funds received from the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Marriage officiants must be registered with the Ohio Secretary of State prior to the ceremony or the marriage will not be valid. More information is available at www.sos.state.oh.us