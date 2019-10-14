L’view class reunion…

The Lincolnview Class of 1999 recently held its 20th class reunion. Members of the class who attended include (front row, from the left) Jamie (Taylor) Piske, Leigh Ann (Zainea) Shepherd, Tammy (Lloyd) Wells, Rachel (Miller) Hire, Julie (Perkins) Emerine, Michelle (Wolfcale) Hill, Joy (Wilkinson) Plumley, Lynette (Bowsher) Voss, Ashleigh (Taylor) King, Callie (Herrick) Byrne; (back row) Mike Keysor, Tony Wright, Wes Collins, Brian Jones, Nick Coil, Jon Menke, Jerod Long, Jimmy Speiser, Andy Ramser, and Gary Matthews. photo provided