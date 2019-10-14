Lincolnview, Crestview ranked in last poll

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview is ranked No. 15 and Crestview No. 16 in the final Division IV Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the season.

The Lady Lancers finished 20-2 (8-0 NWC) and outright champions of the Northwest Conference, while the Lady Knights were 19-3 (7-1 NWC) and conference runners-up.

St. Henry won the Division IV title, followed by fellow MAC member New Bremen. Four other MAC schools, Fort Recovery and New Knoxville finished No. 6, No. 8, No. 11 and No. 19 in the final poll.

Two more MAC schools, Coldwater and Versailles, finished No. 6 and No. 12 in Division III. Western Buckeye League champion Ottawa-Glandorf was crowned as the poll champion in Division III.

One Green Meadows Conference school is listed in the final poll. Tinora is ranked No. 14 in Division III.

To see the full poll, click http://www.ohsvca.org/index.php/results/poll-results and scroll to the bottom of the page.