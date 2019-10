Clouse, Chen, Tomlinson named All-WBL

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s Jamison Clouse, Elizabeth Tomlinson and Ryan Chen were named All-WBL on Monday.

Clouse was named second team All-WBL in volleyball, Tomlinson was named honorable mention All-WBL in girls’ soccer and Chen was named All-WBL in boys’ soccer.