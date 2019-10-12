Riedel seeks re-election as state legislator

VW independent/submitted information

DEFIANCE — State Representative Craig Riedel announced on Friday that he filed petitions to run for re-election as the representative for the 82nd Ohio House District.

The 82nd District encompasses all of Defiance, Van Wert, and Paulding counties and a portion of Auglaize County. Representative Riedel is currently in his second term.

“I am honored to serve the people of northwest Ohio and look forward to making great strides for our region,” Riedel said. “I want to thank the people for trusting me as their representative and look forward to continuing to serve.”

While in the legislature, Rep. Riedel has been a champion for the people of northwest Ohio, and has spearheaded legislation to create a full-time Paulding County Municipal Court, cut income tax by 4 percent across the board, and ban abortion after a heartbeat can be detected.

He currently serves on the Commerce & Labor, Economic & Workforce Development, and Higher Education committees, and is the vice chair of the Higher Education Committee.

Representative Riedel is retired from a 27-year career at Nucor Vulcraft Group. In his community, he is a member of Defiance Rotary Club and was an officer with the Defiance High School Athletic Boosters.

Representative Riedel lives with his wife in Defiance.