Cast, crew named for VWHS production

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre is preparing for its upcoming production of Sherlock Holmes, adapted by Tim Kelly and based on the original written mysteries by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Will Sherlock Holmes solve the case of the disappearing letters? Who will he cross paths with? Is there enough time? Join VWHS Theatre on November 22 and 23 to see if the mystery is solved. Performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Shown is the cast and crew of Sherlock Holmes, the upcoming Van Wert High School Theatre. photo provided

Cast and crew for the production include the following students: Nathan Evans as Sherlock Holmes, Cooper Adams as Dr. Watson, Theodosia Rider as Professor Moriarty, Dane Chiles as James Larrabee, Alli Morrow as Madge Larrabee, Becky Rigdon as Alice Faulkner, Colin Ireland as Sid Prince, Brooklynn Laukhuf as Teresa, the maid, Mackenzie Jones as Mrs. Hudson the cook, and Cooper Adams as Forman the butler. Sydney Maller as Mrs. Bassick leads the Suffragettes, Ginger and Pepper, McKenna Gilbert, and Anna Wasson, as they work to have their voices heard.

The audience will also meet Prince Carl, portrayed by Devon West; and Tayzia Havill, as Lady Edwina. Moriarty’s secretary Joan, is played by Grace Doctor. Newsboys portrayed by Draven Hanicq and Devon West, Nicole Palazzolo as flower women, Nick Workman as a detective, Gracie Price as an elegant lady, Draven Hanicq as a gentleman, Devoney Sidle as Gertie, and Aubree Bear as Maggie Baskerville.

The stage crew consists of stage manager Evan Sroufe, Clayton Doctor, Anna Cassidy, Hanna Say, Aubree Bear, Gracie Price, Abbi Phillips, Abram Price, Bella Smith, and Jaryn Pierce.

Tickets may be purchased from any of the theatre students listed above or by calling or visiting the NPAC box office at 419.238.NPAC, starting Monday, October 21. Tickets will also be available at the door. All tickets are general admission and $6.

Sherlock Holmes is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.