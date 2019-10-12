1st UM Church to have ‘Fridays at First’

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church in Van Wert will be offering “Fridays at First” beginning October 18. The purpose is to allow anyone the opportunity to come and go at will from noon until approximately 12:45 p.m. and meditate. First U.M. Organist Gloria Wendel will be playing hymns and anyone may enter the sanctuary to escape the outside world and draw closer to God.

The sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. photo provided

Once people enter the presence of the First UM Sanctuary, they will enjoy hearing many cherished hymns. Those who enter are welcome to stay the entire time or leave as they wish or need. The hope is that people will be drawn into His presence for time of prayer and meditation. The entire sanctuary will be open and seating is entirely up to those who participate. There will be no spoken word or any order of worship. Psalm 95:2 says: “Let us come before Him with thanksgiving and extol Him with music and song.”

Area residents might want to take a few minutes away from work or lunch and sit for a time to be refreshed emotionally, spiritually, and physically. People are welcome to come into His presence just as they are.

The pipe organ at First United Methodist Church was designed and installed in 1977-78 by renowned organist and organ builder Dr. Robert Noehren of Ann Arbor, Michigan. It was dedicated Sunday, November 19, 1978, with an organ recital by Dr. Noehren. Wendel was the organist, Dr. Robert Scheidt was the organ committee chairman, and Wayne Compton was the contractor. The Rev. William C. Stewart was senior pastor. The total cost of the organ, excluding construction, was $110,000.

An organ fund has been established for the upkeep and repairs to the organ, which is now more than 40 years old. The purpose of “Fridays at First” is not to raise funds, but to offer a peaceful atmosphere for people to meditate and enjoy hymns of faith. However, for those who would care to donate to the organ fund, a donation basket will be available just inside the entrance. Those participating should use the wooden tower doors on Central Avenue to enter and exit.