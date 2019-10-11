VWPD issues Social Security scam warning

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department received a report of a telephone scam claiming the Social Security Administration is working with Van Wert Police regarding compromised Social Security numbers.

The scammers are using a cloned phone number that comes up as Van Wert Police Department. Local residents who receive a similar call should not provide the caller with any information and do not send any money.

The police department encourages families to discuss this with their parents, grandparents, and neighbors as these types of scams commonly involve the elderly, and also contact local law enforcement for more information or to answer additional concerns.