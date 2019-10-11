VWHS Government students to host city Mayoral Forum





VW independent/submitted information

Students in Van Wert High School’s Government classes are inviting Van Wert residents to join them in an upcoming mayoral candidate forum to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 21, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

This event was created to assist city residents who don’t know who to vote for and those who would like to hear from the candidates themselves.

The three mayoral candidates, independents Don Farmer and Joe Jared and Republican Ken Markward, will each have two minutes to respond to questions presented, rotating who answers first throughout the event. The candidates will not be given the opportunity for rebuttals during the forum.

This is an opportunity for public questions and concerns to be voiced.

City residents are encouraged to submit their questions in advance to VWHS Government teacher Jeff Kallas at j_kallas@vwcs.net, as there is no public forum planned at this time. Questons should be submitted by 3 p.m. Friday, October 18.

Students will facilitate the forum from start to finish, from introducing candidates to moderating and timing the event. Community members are encouraged to attend a meet-and-greet with the candidates following the forum.