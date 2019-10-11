VWCS to conduct mandated safety drill

VW independent/submitted information

Keeping children safe and healthy during school hours is central to the mission of Van Wert City School District.

On Wednesday, October 16, Van Wert City Schools will be coordinating a mandated safety drill as required by law under Ohio Revised Code 3313.536 and as overseen by the Ohio School Safety Center. The full-scale exercise will include a consolidated evacuation of students and staff from all three schools located on Ohio 118 to a secondary location off school grounds.

Van Wert High School, Middle School, and Elementary School will conduct their drill in the morning and the Early Childhood Center will complete its safety drill and evacuation in the afternoon.

This safety drill has been planned by the Van Wert City Schools District Safety Team, in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, including the Van Wert Police and Fire departments, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.