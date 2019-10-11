VWCF seeks non-profits’ grant requests

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation transforms quality of life by fulfilling purposeful endowments, inspiring collective growth and building initiatives for the future. A primary component of the mission is providing grants to local nonprofit organizations in the community.

Grants are considered in June and December of each year. Grant applications and additional information can be found on the Van Wert County Foundation website (www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org), or people may contact Executive Secretary Seth Baker at 419.238.1743 or visit the office at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Grant applications and all requested materials must be submitted by the close of business Friday, November 1, to be considered eligible for potential funding in the next competitive grant cycle.