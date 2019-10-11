Spencerville too much for Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Spencerville is known for its powerful rushing attack, but it was the passing game that helped boost the Bearcats to a 48-25 win over Crestview on Homecoming Friday.

Josh Henline attempted just six passes, but the freshman quarterback completed five for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Spencerville also ran for 215 yards and two scores, including 16 carries, 101 yards and a touchdown by Joel Lotz, and 29 carries, 97 yards and a touchdown by Gunner Grigsby. Lotz also had a receiving touchdown and a special teams score.

Kaden Short fires a pass during Friday night’s homecoming game against Spencerville. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Grigsby scored the game’s first touchdown on a five yard run with 3:31 left in the opening quarter. The PAT by Emerson Layman gave the Bearcats a 7-0 lead.

Crestview tied the game with 10:59 left in the second quarter when Kaden Short connected with Luke Gerardot for an 83-yard touchdown, followed by Kaden Kreischer’s PAT. It was Short’s lone completion in four attempts, and the senior quarterback also ran for 44 yards on nine carries.

Crestview missed a 25-yard field goal attempt and Grigsby scored from three yards out with just 41 seconds left until halftime, giving Spencerville a 14-7 advantage, but Caylib Pruett raced 55 yards for a touchdown with 8:21 left in the third quarter to pull the Knights to within one, 14-13.

The backbreaker may have come right after that, when Lotz returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, expanding Spencerville’s lead to 21-13.

After that, Henline fired a 31-yard touchdown pass to Eli Harter to give Spencerville a 28-13 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“Spencerville went to their passing game and we had a tough time with their play action,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “We had too many costly turnovers to stay in the game.”

The Knights lost two fumbles and had a pass intercepted.

Henline ran two yards for a touchdown with 10:38 left in the game, then Brody Brecht, who finished with 11 carries, 76 yards and a touchdown, scored on a one yard run with 8:33 left.

Henline found Joel Lotz for a 36-yard score and a 41-19 lead with 6:06 left, but the Knights answered with Shorts 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Spencerville ended the scoring with 1:45 left, when Lotz went in from 32 yards out.

The loss dropped Crestview to 3-4 (2-2 NWC), while Spencerville improved to 5-2 (4-0 NWC). The Knights will host Ada next Friday, while the Bearcats will travel to Columbus Grove.

Scoring

First quarter

3:31 – Gunner Grigbsy 5 yard run (Emerson Layman kick)

Second quarter

10:59 – Kaden Short 83 yard pass to Logan Gerardot (Kaden Kreischer kick)

:41 – Gunner Grigsby 3 yard run (Emerson Layman kick)

Third quarter

8:21 – Caylib Pruett 55 yard run (PAT failed)

8:06 – Joel Lotz 85 yard kickoff return (Emerson Layman kick)

3:50 – Josh Henline 31 yard pass to Ed Harter (Emerson Layman kick)

Fourth quarter

10:28 – Josh Henline 2 yard run (Emerson Layman kick)

8:33 – Brody Brecht 1 yard run (run failed)

6:06 – Josh Henline 36 yard pass to Joel Lotz (PAT failed)

5:52 – Kaden Short 92 yard kickoff return (run failed)

1:45 – Joel Lotz 32 yard run (Emerson Layman kick)