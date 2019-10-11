Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of high school football games played around the area on Friday night, Week No. 7 of the season.
WBL
Kenton 48 Van Wert 25
Ottawa-Glandorf 23 Shawnee 7
St. Marys Memorial 62 Elida 14
Wapakoneta 27 Bath 3
Defiance 28 Celina 27
NWC
Spencerville 48 Crestview 25
Paulding 44 Delphos Jefferson 38
Columbus Grove 65 Ada 14
Allen East 42 Bluffton 7
GMC
Wayne Trace 22 Ayersville 20
Fairview 46 Hicksville 13
Tinora 21 Edgerton 0
Gibsonburg 48 Antwerp 12 (non-conference)
MAC
Coldwater 49 Delphos St. John’s 0
Minster 45 St. Henry 7
New Bremen 40 Parkway 18
Marion Local 38 Versailles 7
Anna 53 Fort Recovery 20
TRAC
Lima Sr. 20 Fremont Ross 7
POSTED: 10/11/19 at 9:26 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports