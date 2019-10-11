The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019

Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of high school football games played around the area on Friday night, Week No. 7 of the season.

WBL

Kenton 48 Van Wert 25
Ottawa-Glandorf 23 Shawnee 7
St. Marys Memorial 62 Elida 14
Wapakoneta 27 Bath 3
Defiance 28 Celina 27

NWC

Spencerville 48 Crestview 25
Paulding 44 Delphos Jefferson 38
Columbus Grove 65 Ada 14
Allen East 42 Bluffton 7

GMC

Wayne Trace 22 Ayersville 20
Fairview 46 Hicksville 13
Tinora 21 Edgerton 0
Gibsonburg 48 Antwerp 12 (non-conference)

MAC

Coldwater 49 Delphos St. John’s 0
Minster 45 St. Henry 7
New Bremen 40 Parkway 18
Marion Local 38 Versailles 7
Anna 53 Fort Recovery 20

TRAC

Lima Sr. 20 Fremont Ross 7

