Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of high school football games played around the area on Friday night, Week No. 7 of the season.

WBL

Kenton 48 Van Wert 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 23 Shawnee 7

St. Marys Memorial 62 Elida 14

Wapakoneta 27 Bath 3

Defiance 28 Celina 27

NWC

Spencerville 48 Crestview 25

Paulding 44 Delphos Jefferson 38

Columbus Grove 65 Ada 14

Allen East 42 Bluffton 7

GMC

Wayne Trace 22 Ayersville 20

Fairview 46 Hicksville 13

Tinora 21 Edgerton 0

Gibsonburg 48 Antwerp 12 (non-conference)

MAC

Coldwater 49 Delphos St. John’s 0

Minster 45 St. Henry 7

New Bremen 40 Parkway 18

Marion Local 38 Versailles 7

Anna 53 Fort Recovery 20

TRAC

Lima Sr. 20 Fremont Ross 7