2 killed in motor home crash in county

VW independent/submitted information

Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Van Wert County.

Roger D. Schilt, 75, of West Unity, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his wife, Catherine L. Schilt, 74, also of West Unity, was taken to Van Wert Health by a Van Wert Fire Department EMS squad, and then life-flighted by Samaritan medical transport helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Roger Schilt was driving a 2006 motor home north on U.S. 127, just north of Ohio 81, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle drifted left of center, continued off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and struck a concrete culvert before coming to a stop.

The crash resulted in the closing of U.S. 127 during the Patrol’s investigation and accident scene clean-up, but was later reopened.

The Van Wert Post was also assisted at the scene by the Ohio City Volunteer Fire and EMS Department, Ohio Department of Transportation-Van Wert County Garage personnel, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and Hague Towing.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Patrol encourages drivers and passengers to always wear their seat belts and never drive distracted or impaired.