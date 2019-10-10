Recap: volleyball, soccer season finale

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview and Van Wert’s volleyball teams, along with Lincolnview and Van Wert’s soccer teams ended regular season action on Thursday night.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Leipsic 1

The Lady Knights ended the regular season with a 23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 27-25 victory over Leipsic during Senior Night at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Maddy Lamb had 39 assists and was 21-21 with two aces from the service line. Lexi Gregory had 26 kills and 20 digs, while Bailey Gregory finished with 30 digs. Laci MCoy had 13 kills and five blocks, and Kaylee Wolford was 15-15 serving with an ace.

The No. 4 seed Lady Knights (19-3) will host No. 13 seed Perry in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the sectional title game to play No. 6 seed Parkway or No.12 seed Temple Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at St. Henry High School.

Celina 3 Van Wert 1

CELINA — At Celina High School, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Van Wert 25-22, 23-25, 25-11, 26-24 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Katie Coplin led the Lady Cougars with 17 assists, 12 digs, six kills and a pair of aces. Jamison Clouse finished with 13 kills, five blocks and two aces, while Mariana Ickes had 12 digs, three blocks and two aces. Finley Foster contributed nine assists, Jaylyn Rickard had seven kills and Cassie Priest chipped in with three blocks.

Van Wert (9-13, 2-7 WBL), the No. 8 seed in the Ottawa sectional/district, will host No. 9 seed St. Marys Memorial at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the winner scheduled to face No. 1 seed Bryan at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at Bryan High School.

Soccer

Lincolnview 1 Fort Jennings 0

Clayton Leeth, with an assist by Dylan Schimmoeller, scored on a corner kick with less than three minutes left to give Lincolnview a 1-0 win over visiting Fort Jennings in the regular season finale on Thursday.

Lincolnview (3-11-2) will travel to Spencerville to face the Bearcats in the Division III sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The Lancers are the No. 10 seed, and Spencerville is the No. 9 seed. The winner will play No. 2 seed Kalida for the sectional championship at 12 p.m. next Saturday.

Celina 6 Van Wert 1

Van Wert ended the regular season with a 6-1 home loss to Celina.

Keaton Brown scored the lone goal for the Cougars (2-12-1, 0-8 WBL).

No. 12 seed Van Wert will play No. 2 seed St. Marys Memorial in the Division II sectional semifinals at Roughrider Field at 6 p.m. on Monday. The winner will face Ottawa-Glandorf in the sectional finals on Thursday, October 17.