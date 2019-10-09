Roberta Miller

Roberta Miller, 86, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 20, 1933, in Bluffton, the daughter of Theodore E. and Rosina I. (Gratz) Stepleton, who both preceded her in death. On June 19, 1953, she married John Thomas Miller, who died June 12, 2010.

Roberta is survived by four daughters, Chrisanne Turner of Van Wert, Barbara (Gary) Showalter of Van Wert, Kathy Brake of Ohio City, and Nancy (Kurt) Conn of Van Wert; a son, Jim (Tracy) Miller of Mustang, Oklahoma; a brother, Theodore S. (Kate) Stepleton of Lima; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Stepleton of Lima and Nancy Stepleton of Toledo; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild due in February; and several nieces and nephews.

Two sons-in-law, George Brake and Glenn Turner; her twin brother, Robert A. Stepleton; a second brother, James K. Stepleton; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Heath, also preceded her in death.

She was a 1951 graduate of Van Wert High School and had attended Kingsley United Methodist Church, then later First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Roberta had worked at Central Mutual Insurance before marriage and raising her family. She lived for her Lord and her family and was an avid supporter of her husband and his varied interests. This included her shooting a 10-point buck with a crossbow. She was often found at her grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities. She was active in the Class of 1951 monthly meetings and on the class alumni committee.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery in Union Township, Mercer County.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert High School band or First United Methodist Church.

