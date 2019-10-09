Rep. Riedel sets VW constituent event

VW independent/submitted information

State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) will be at Brewed Expressions, 117 W. Main St. in Van Wert, from 9-11 a.m. Friday, October 18, for a “Coffee with Craig” constituent event.

Members of the 82nd Ohio House District, which includes Van Wert, Paulding, and Defiance counties and a portion of Auglaize County, are welcome to discuss state issues that impact them with the representative during that time.