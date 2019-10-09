Historical Society donation

The Van Wert County Historical Society was awarded a $2,000 grant by Avangrid Renewables.The grant will help renovate the last two rooms of the museum’s Victorian House built in 1899 by John and Tacey Clark. Shown are (front row, from the left) Museum Trustees Judy Comer and Verona Eikenbary; (back row) Larry Webb, Avangrid Director-Eastern Renewables Development Jeff Reinkemeyer, and Museum Trustees Terry Eikenbary and Mike Baxter. photo provided