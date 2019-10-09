VW man escapes injury in area fatal crash

VW independent/submitted information

BEAVERDAM — A Van Wert man escaped injury in a four-vehicle chain-reaction accident Thursday night on I-75 in which a Canadian truck driver was killed.

Troopers from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by Quincy Salcido, 23, of Van Wert, and a 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck operated by Richard L. Fender, 66, of Tipp City, were both stopped in traffic on I-75, just north of Beaverdam, due to a construction zone transition lane closure.

A 2014 Volvo semi tractor-trailer driven by Wisam Dawood, 34, of Bellriver, Ontario, was slowing down as he approached the stopped traffic when a 2019 Freightliner semi operated by Bhardwaj Vidit, 24, of Brampton, Ontario, struck the rear of Dawood’s semi, which was then pushed in to Fender’s pickup, which then hit the rear of Salcido’s Malibu.

The Freightliner was partially separated from its trailer during the crash, with the trailer and part of the tractor veering off the right side of the highway, where they came to rest. The Volvo semi was pushed into the concrete median barrier, along with the other part of the Freightliner tractor. The pickup stopped in the roadway, while the Malibu was pulled off the roadway.

Vidit was pronounced dead by Allen County Coroner Investigator Heather Lee, while Dawood was transported by Bath Township EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries. Fender and Salcido was treated at the scene, but neither were apparently injured.

A passenger in Fender’s vehicle, Mary J. Fender, 67, also of Tipp City, was also treated at the scene, but was apparently uninjured. All those involved were wearing seatbelts, while alcohol or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.

The Lima Post was also assisted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Beaverdam Fleet, A&D Towing, Minich Truck Repair, Miller’s Towing, and Beaverdam Richland Fire and EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to be vigilant in and also approaching construction zones where traffic may be slow or stopped, and to avoid all distractions while driving.