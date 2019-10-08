United Way campaign-Vantage

Vantage Career Center recently held its 2019-2020 United Way campaign. The Vantage staff donated more than $6,000 to help support the 29 local agencies currently receiving funding from the United Way. Staff and students together raised an additional $2,050 to put on account at West Ohio Food Bank and collected 4,000 food items for the food drive. “Vantage Career Center is a devoted supporter of the United Way and actively participates in the annual campaign, fundraisers, and volunteerism,” said United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. Vantage is also a vital part of the Day of Caring event that supports all of Van Wert County. “Vantage not only allows us to use their building to facilitate the Day of Caring Food Drive, but students play a huge role in the set-up, tear-down, unloading, and sorting process, as well as helping to work the Blood Drive and donate blood,” Smith added. United Way photo