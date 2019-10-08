Rogona L. Robeson

Rogona L. Robeson, 62, of Van Wert, passed away early Monday morning, October 7, 2019, at The Ohio State University James Cancer Center.

She was born December 5, 1956, the daughter of Roger and Wilva (Stuckey) Bair, who both preceded her in death. She married Keith “Cheekers” Robeson, who she spent 14 years with.

Surviving are three daughters, Stephanie (Dave) Phillips of Van Wert, Jessica (Matt) Doan of Omaha, Nebraska, and Carly (Mathew) Bolenbaugh of Ohio City; a brother, Lloyd Roger Bair of Grover Hill; four sisters, Rogula Bair, Rogena (Denny) Pancake, Rogana Megahed, and Rogeta (Joe) Fruchey; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

