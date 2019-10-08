Random Thoughts: passes, races & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around dozens of passes thrown in a WBL football game, WBL and NWC football title races, Division VI, Region 23, the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns and the MLB playoffs.

Stat of the week

During last Friday’s 39-34 loss to St. Marys Memorial, Kenton quarterback Blaine Huston completed 53 of 87 passes for 650 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

That’s not a typo. 87 pass attempts. 53 completions, 650 yards. There are some teams that won’t throw 87 passes the entire season.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Huston’s 87 attempts ties a national record set in 2013 by Tyler Hutchinson of Greenville, Illinois.

The 53 completions is tied for second nationally. The record is 58, set by Kenton’s Grant Sherman against Bryan in 2013.

Van Wert will see Huston and the Wildcats this Friday.

WBL and NWC football title races

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1, 6-0 WBL) is in the driver’s seat in the league title chase. If the Titans win out, they’ll be outright WBL champions. However, O-G has Shawnee, Defiance, Kenton and Wapakoneta left on the schedule.

Kenton and Wapakoneta are each 4-1 in the league.

Spencerville 4-2 (3-0 NWC) has a one game lead in the conference and can win the title by winning out. The Bearcats have Crestview Friday, Columbus Grove next week, then Bluffton and Delphos Jefferson.

The Knights, Columbus Grove and Allen East are tied for second with 2-1 conference records.

Division VI, Region 23

I’ve mentioned this before, but wow. This region is absolutely loaded.

The top 10 teams this week: Coldwater, Liberty Center, Lima Central Catholic, Archbold, Anna, Minster, Allen East, Fairview, Gibsonburg and Spencerville.

Those teams are a combined 52-8.

Some other playoff worthy teams are probably going to get left out and among those in, some will go home too early.

Old school Colts

I’m not a Colts fan, although I don’t root against them unless they’re playing the Cleveland Browns.

It was quite a sight watching the Colts play basic old school football to defeat high-flying Kansas City on Sunday night. Indy ran the ball often and successfully and threw the ball successfully when needed.

It could be a blueprint for other teams to beat the Chiefs.

Cleveland Browns

Remember when I said expectations for the Browns were too high?

A bad offensive line, bad decisions by Baker Mayfield (in fairness, some of that can be tied to the line), no offensive identity (again), a first time head coach who looked good as the interim coach last year but seems to be overwhelmed this year, and an undisciplined, penalty ridden team.

Need I say more?

MLB

Is it just me, or is it hard to get into the Major League Baseball playoffs this year?

I feel like I should be more interested, but I’m just not there. Maybe that’ll change as the games go along.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.