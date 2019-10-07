Whitehorse Church announces conference

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — Area residents are invited to the Whitehorse Veterans & Bikers Conference on Saturday, November 2, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Middle Point Community Building, 300 W. Sycamore St. in Middle Point.

Whitehorse Biker Church is pleased to announce this special event to honor those who have served their country at home and abroad. This conference will be a great opportunity for veterans, bikers, and their families in and around Van Wert County to fellowship and share in their love and respect for the brave men and women who have truly sacrificed on behalf of this great nation.

There will be live music from Christian rock band JD3, while a full day of speakers has also been scheduled, both veterans and bikers, and will provide powerful testimonies of their experiences and the impact of Jesus Christ on their lives.

The schedule of events is as follows: