Liberty Baptist hosting Friend Day event

VW independent/submitted information

Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert, is hosting Friend Day this Sunday, October 13. The Homelighters Southern Gospel Quartet from Dayton will be featured singers during the 10:45 a.m. Friend Day service in the church’s auditorium.

The Homelighters

A free hog roast all church dinner will be served after the morning services at approximately noon, while Sunday school classes are offered for all ages at 9:30 a.m. A bouncy castle will be erected on the church’s front lawn for the children to enjoy during and after the dinner.

Friend Day is designed for individuals and families in the area that are looking for a Gospel preaching church or who would enjoy visiting Liberty Baptist Church for just this one special service. Pastor Jim Burns, and the entire Liberty Baptist congregation invites all to attend. See Liberty Baptist Church’s Facebook page for more details.