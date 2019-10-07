Driver life-flighted…

A driver trying to take shortcut across a field west of the Van Wert County Regional Airport — and south of Old Tile Factory Road — about 1 p.m. Monday received an unpleasant surprise when his vehicle (above) hit a ditch, became airborne, and flipped over before landing on its wheels again. The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released Monday afternoon, was reportedly lifeflighted (below) to a Fort Wayne, Indiana, hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash. According to the Van Wert Police Department, the driver was apparently not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The VWPD received a call on the crash at 1:18 p.m. Monday. Also on the scene were the Van Wert Fire Department and EMS squad, deputies from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent