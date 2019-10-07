Catapult will amaze during NPAC show

VW independent/submitted information

Catapult is, technically, a shadow dance company. What it really is a theatrical art form that is an amazingly imaginative combination of dance, story-telling, and sculpture.

Dance company Catapult will be coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Saturday. photo provided



Founded in 2009, by Adam Battlestein (choreographer, creative director, and master teaching artist for Pilobolus Dance Theatre for nine years), Catapult catapulted to fame on Season 8 of “America’s Got Talent”, earning its way to the finals of the NBC hit show.



Catapult is all about the human body and its ability to transform. The talented Catapult dancers work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us.

Audience members won’t believe their eyes as they watch these incredible dancers become a mountain, a full-sized elephant, a helicopter, a house with a window and people inside the window. They will never figure out how Catapult does it, and they won’t know what the group will do next — they will be surprised and delighted again and again.

Audiences of all ages love what appears to be effortless transformations and applaud over and over as more and more unbelievable images appear.



Catapult will be coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Saturday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, go online to NPACVW.ORG or call the Niswonger box office at 419.238.6722.