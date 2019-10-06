On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD/WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Ohio State has a bye week and will play again on Friday, October 18 against Northwestern.

Friday, October 11

WKSD – Delphos Jefferson at Paulding, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

WERT – Kenton at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, October 12

WERT – Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green, 10:30 pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff