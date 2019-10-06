Lancers, Knights run at Coldwater

Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon (above left) finished third at Saturday’s Coldwater Lions Cross Country Invitational. The Lady Lancers finished ninth out of 13 teams, while Crestview finished third and was paced by Ragen Harting, who placed fifth. On the boys’ side, Lincolnview finished second to Minster and was led by Joe Sadowski’s seventh place finish and Devon Bill, who finished ninth. Crestview finished eighth out of 18 teams and was led by Jacob Forwerck, who finished 24th. Lincolnview and Crestview will return to action Saturday at the NWC meet. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent