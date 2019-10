Lady Knights beat Ft. Jennings

Crestview’s Emily Brower and a Fort Jennings player race to the ball during Saturday’s match. The Lady Knights posted a 2-0 win, with goals by Katelyn Castle and Macy Kulwicki. Mckenna Thompson recorded her seventh shutout of the season. It’ll be Senior Night when Crestview hosts Bluffton tonight. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent