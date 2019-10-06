A fire in a rental house at 111 E. Sycamore St. that originally began at approximately 9:46 p.m. Saturday, restarted with a vengeance just after 4 a.m. Sunday, with three houses eventually on fire (above) and the second story of the house where the fire originated gutted by the blaze. The Van Wert Police Department, which provided traffic control in the 100 block of East Sycamore, reported that the rental house was vacant at the time of the fire. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent