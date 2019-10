1000 kills!

Senior outside hitter Lexi Gregory (center with ball) surpassed the 1,000 kill mark and became Crestview’s all time leader in that category during Saturday’s 25-16, 25-10, 25-16 victory over Delphos St. John’s. Gregory needed six to hit the 1,000 mark and she finished with 15. The Lady Knights improved to 17-3 on the season and will return to action Tuesday at Paulding. Crestview photo