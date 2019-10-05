Knight homecoming royalty

Crestview High School has announced its 2019 homecoming court, which includes freshmen Jorja Forwerck and Kyle Buckner, juniors Kali Small and Trever Sheets, senior candidates for queen and king Lexi Ward, Drew Mosier, Ragen Harting, Isaiah LaTurner, Rosie Bogle, and Colby Swager, and sophomores Lauren Walls and Hunter Rothgeb. Homecoming week events will begin with a parade on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with the Powder Puff game immediately following ($4 admission). On Friday, the coronation ceremony will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. prior to the Knights’ varsity football game against Spencerville. Finally, the week will wrap up with a dance for high school students on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. ($4 entrance fee). Crestview photo