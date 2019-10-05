Hospital to honor Red Cross’ Carol Hennis

VW independent/submitted information

For many years, volunteers through the American Red Cross hospital program have faithfully served at Van Wert Health by sharing their time and compassion for people and the community. The program in Van Wert was one of the very few remaining hospital-based programs with a dedicated team of Red Cross volunteers. In recent years, the program was led by lead volunteer Carol Hennis.

Carol Hennis

Earlier this year, the American Red Cross made the decision to refocus its efforts in Van Wert County, and on September 23, the American Red Cross formally ended its hospital-based volunteer program and transitioned it to Van Wert Health. A new volunteer services program has been thoughtfully designed for the hospital under the direction of Erika Wise, director of volunteer services at Van Wert Health.

To honor Hennis and her years of dedicated leadership of the Red Cross hospital program, Van Wert Health will be hosting a special reception. The public is invited to this special event, which will be held Wednesday, October 9, from 4-6 p.m., in Conference Room A of Van Wert Health, 1250 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Hospital officials are hoping the community will join in thanking Hennis for her leadership and many years of dedicated service to the hospital.

Volunteers are a vital part of the hospital’s mission to be the “best community hospital”. Those interested in volunteering at the hospital can contact Wise at 419.238.8878 or via email at volunteer@vanwerthealth.org.