VW’s Hilleary scores five TDs in big win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Note: check back later for pictures

LIMA — Jake Hilleary rushed for 162 yards on 31 carries and accounted for all five of Van Wert’s touchdowns in a 34-21 win over Shawnee on Friday night.

The victory snapped a three game losing streak and improved Van Wert’s record to 3-3 (2-3 WBL).

“It was good to get him going,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said of Hilleary. “Our offensive line did a very good job blocking and Jake’s back to where he was last year, maybe a little bit better.”

In addition to Hilleary’s performance, Owen Treece completed 15 of 26 passes for 251 yards and two scores, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hilleary that gave the Cougars a 6-0 lead with 7:24 left in the first quarter. The scoring toss capped off a 10-play, 92-yard drive.

Shawnee (3-3, 2-3 WBL) answered with an eight play, 77-yard drive that ended with a three yard touchdown run by Peyton Wilson. The PAT by Jason Vorhees gave the Indians a 7-6 lead, a score that stood at the end of the first quarter.

A flea flicker turned into a 30-yard touchdown pass from John Barker to Vorhees, and the ensuing PAT put Shawnee up 14-6 at the 11:13 mark of the second quarter, but it was all Van Wert after that.

“We kind of changed up the coverage a little bit and I thought our guys did a very good job after that,” Recker said. “We bent but didn’t break and gave up some yards but got some stops when we needed them.”

On a drive that featured a 34-yard pass from Treece to Dru Johnson and a 17-yard run by Treece, Hilleary scored from two yards out and Peyton McAlpine kicked one his four PATs to close the gap to one, 14-13. Johnson finished with seven receptions for 126 yards.

After forcing a Shawnee punt, the Cougars took over at their own 21 and moved 79 yards in eight plays and scored on another two yard run by Hilleary, giving the visitors a 20-14 lead. The drive also featured a 42-yard pass from Treece to TJ Reynolds on third and eight.

The big blow came when Van Wert stopped Shawnee on fourth and one at the Cougar 43 with 2:04 left until halftime. After that, Van Wert took nine plays to reach the end zone, scoring on a 17-yard pass from Treece to Hilleary to extend the lead to 27-14.

“That was huge to go up 13, knowing we would have the ball to start the second half,” Recker said.

After a scoreless third quarter, each team found the end zone once in the final stanza.

Hilleary’s eight yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter gave Van Wert a 34-14 lead, and John Barker scored from one yard out with 9:01 left in the game.

The Cougars piled up 472 yards of total offense, while holding Shawnee to just 256 yards, including 81 on the ground. Will Roberson had 13 carries for 43 yards and Wilson was held to 25 yards on nine carries. Barker was 12 of 26 for 164 yards, with nine of his completions going to Vorhees for 153 yards.

Van Wert will host Kenton on Friday. The Wildcats (4-2, 3-1 WBL) lost to St. Marys Memorial 39-34.

Scoring

First quarter

7:24 – Owen Treece 15 yard pass to Jake Hilleary (PAT blocked)

3:51 – Peyton Wilson 3 yard run (Jacob Vorhees kick)

Second quarter

11:13 – John Barker 30 yard pass to Jacob Vorhees (Vorhees kick)

8:37 – Jake Hilleary 2 yard run (Peyton McAlpine kick)

3:11 – Jake Hilleary 2 yard run (Peyton McAlpine kick)

0:54 – Owen Treece 17 yard pass to Jake Hilleary (Peyton McAlpine kick)

Fourth quarter

11:53 – Jake Hilleary 8 yard run (Peyton McAlpine kick)

9:01 – John Barker 1 yard run (Jacob Vorhees kick)