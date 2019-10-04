VW’s tennis season ends at sectionals

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert’s girls’ tennis season came to an end at the Division II sectionals at UNOH on Friday.

In singles play, Grace Lott fell to Lima Central Catholic’s Anna Janowski 6-3, 6-0, while Alli Morrow posted an opening round 6-4, 6-1 win over Olivia Barnes of Bluffton, then followed up with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Bath’s Chloe Rieman, before losing to Shawnee’s Aria Patel 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Lizzie Rutkowsk won her opening round match, 6-1, 6-1 over Noah Nuesmeyer of Lima Central Catholic, then lost to Shawnee’s Kunmi Ojo 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles play, Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner defeated Emily Bowers and Bea Yumul of Elida 6-3, 6-1, but lost to Bath’s Esther Bolen and Ruby Bolen 6-1, 6-1.

Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter opened with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Celina’s Madina Davlatboyeva and Michelle Elston, then lost to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Addy Schmiedebusch and Emma Schmiedebusch 6-4, 6-3.