Jennings, Bucker win weekly award

Van Wert High School tennis players Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner are this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athletes of the Week. The second doubles team finished the regular season with a perfect 20-0 record and the two were named to the All-WBL team. Jennings is also the band’s field commander and Buckner plays softball for the Lady Cougars. The two were nominated by head coach Eli Alvarez. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent sports