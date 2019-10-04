The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

Jennings, Bucker win weekly award

Van Wert High School tennis players Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner are this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athletes of the Week. The second doubles team finished the regular season with a perfect 20-0 record and the two were named to the All-WBL team. Jennings is also the band’s field commander and Buckner plays softball for the Lady Cougars. The two were nominated by head coach Eli Alvarez. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent sports

POSTED: 10/04/19 at 3:52 am. FILED UNDER: Sports