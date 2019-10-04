Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school football games.
WBL
Van Wert 34 Shawnee 21
St. Marys Memorial 39 Kenton 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 24 Celina 23
Wapakoneta 63 Elida 20
Bath 13 Defiance 6
NWC
Columbus Grove 24 Crestview 20
Paulding 21 Bluffton 9
Spencerville 58 Ada 14
Allen East 54 Delphos Jefferson 8
GMC
Fairview 35 Wayne Trace 7
Ayersville 33 Antwerp 18
Edgerton 52 Hicksville 36
MAC
Minster 36 Delphos St. John’s 6
Fort Recovery 27 Parkway 26
Coldwater 42 New Bremen 16
Marion Local 35 St. Henry 14
Anna 42 Versailles 7
TRAC
Toledo Whitmer 31 Lima Sr. 0
Non-conference
Tinora 39 Montpelier 0
Saturday – Woodlan (IN) at Lima Central Catholic
POSTED: 10/04/19 at 10:07 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports