Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school football games.

WBL

Van Wert 34 Shawnee 21
St. Marys Memorial 39 Kenton 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 24 Celina 23
Wapakoneta 63 Elida 20
Bath 13 Defiance 6

NWC

Columbus Grove 24 Crestview 20
Paulding 21 Bluffton 9
Spencerville 58 Ada 14
Allen East 54 Delphos Jefferson 8

GMC

Fairview 35 Wayne Trace 7
Ayersville 33 Antwerp 18
Edgerton 52 Hicksville 36

MAC

Minster 36 Delphos St. John’s 6
Fort Recovery 27 Parkway 26
Coldwater 42 New Bremen 16
Marion Local 35 St. Henry 14
Anna 42 Versailles 7

TRAC

Toledo Whitmer 31 Lima Sr. 0

Non-conference

Tinora 39 Montpelier 0

Saturday – Woodlan (IN) at Lima Central Catholic

